Hyderabad: Central air-conditioners sans effective filters may spread Covid

Hyderabad: With temperatures on the rise steadily in the current summer season, public discussing is veering round to how safe it is to use air-conditioners and whether they can spread Covid-19.

While experts are expressing concerns over use of central air-conditioning, there seems to be no such concerns as far as split or window ACs are concerned.

The poor quality of indoor air can help in the spread of various diseases and other pollutants. Covid-19 is a new disease and experts are still researching its impact in this regard.

People using home air conditioning are not at risk of infection, especially if they stay at home, having no contact with the rest of population. However, situations may vary when it comes to central air conditioning.

It may be mentioned here that in the case of cruise ship Diamond Princess that was docked in the port of Yokohama, Japan, it was found that virus partially spread through the air conditioning system as it was not able to filter out the virus particles.

An infection was already existing among people on board, and the air-conditioning helped in its spread as co-passengers were using the same AC system. More than 700 passengers and crew tested positive.

Central air-conditioning is installed in IT and corporate offices, hospitals, corporate offices, big establishments, shopping malls and multiplexes etc.

Managements may have to revisit their central AC before they resume normal operations. NIMS Pulmonologist (HoD) Dr G K Paramjyothi stated that central air-conditioning could be used if HEPA (High Efficiency Particulate Air) filters are installed, which make it safe. Normally, air recirculates in the central AC system and, hence, the risk, he pointed out.

A HEPA filter is also known as an absolute air filter because of its high efficiency. HEPA filters were developed during World War II to capture radioactive dust particles that might present a health hazard to the researchers.

Meanwhile, another pulmonologist from the city, Dr V V Ramanaprasad, stated that households could use window ACs or split ACs without any worries as chances of infection have not been seen anywhere.

He said city corporate hospitals, which have central AC system, took steps to install HEPA filters and all other big establishments have to install them for the sake of safety of their employees.