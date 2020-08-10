Hyderabad: Central Crime Station police arrests imposter

Hyderabad: The Central Crime Station (CCS) police on Sunday arrested an imposter who pretended to be the real owner of a government land admeasuring 4,865 square yards in Banjara Hills who also filed a complaint against the Shaikpet Tahsildar, Sujatha and the Revenue Inspector with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

According to officials of CCS, they received a complaint from an Inspector of ACB who alleged that the person Syed Abdul Khaled who laid a claim on the government land was actually bluffing and he managed to forge the land documents with the help of one, Allu Ashok Reddy an advocate.

Upon receiving a complaint from the officer of ACB, the CCS officials swung into action and investigated the matter. It was revealed that the said person Abdul Khaled and Ashok Reddy colluded to gulp away the government land at the prime location in the city. Later, the main accused Khaled tried to lay his claim on the land by narrating to revenue officials that it was his ancestral property, said the officials of CCS.

Avinash Mohanty, Joint Commissioner of CCS said, "The accused and his associate made everyone believe that it was his land and wanted it to be surveyed. They even filed a complaint against the Tahsildar with ACB. Though it is true that the revenue department officials demanded for bribe but they might have been in dark about the land and that matter is being investigated by ACB and higher officials of revenue department."

The advocate who agreed to help Khaled was working on a commission basis and they planned to share the income equally after selling the land. However, the accused has been arrested and the matter is being investigated," added the officer.

It may be mentioned here that the Tahsildar's husband, Ajay Kumar who was an assistant professor of political science at Osmania University committed suicide on June 17 as he was unable to bear the humiliation of his wife's arrest. Tahsildar Sujatha was arrested by the ACB on June 8 and the officials had recovered Rs 30 lakh of cash from her residence along with gold jewellery and other valuable goods.