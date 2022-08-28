Hyderabad: Chandrayangutta flyover thrown open to public

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta flyover was inaugurated by Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali here on Saturday.

The total length of flyover is 1.07 km and it has a four-lane bi-directional facility with 16.6 metres width.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) built this flyover under the Strategic Road Development Plan. The flyover offers a series of benefits to commuters going to different places via Chandrayangutta.

These include smooth flow of traffic at the busy Kandikal Junction and the flyover also ensures better commuting for people going towards the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, Chandrayangutta MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Shoban Reddy and others participated in the event.