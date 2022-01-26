Hyderabad: Charred remains of man found in Medchal

The burnt body of a unidentified man was found in an isolated place near RK Township at Bowrampet in Medchal on Hyderabad outskirts on Wednesday.

Locals who noticed the burnt body informed the police. The Medchal police rushed to the spot and examined the spot. It was suspected that the man killed elsewhere and his body was dumped at the spot by the assailants who burnt the body to avoid being identified. The person was in his thirties.

The police collected the clues from the spot and are verifying the CCTV footage. The Medchal police registered a case and launched an investigation. The body was shifted to a hospital morgue for post-mortem.