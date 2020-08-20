Hyderabad: CITU stages dharna at GHMC office

Hyderabad: Following a week after High Court's order in favour of outsourced employees, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) staged dharna at GHMC office questioning the delay in implementation on Thursday.



Led by CITU State President, J Venkatesh the Union leaders who have been demanding regularisation held that the Court's decision should at least now be implemented and should not be further delayed. "A total of 36,000 employees throughout all Municipalities and Corporations are engaged for years. In GHMC alone 28,000 are working under Contract, Outsourcing, NMR-Fixed pay are doing their jobs in different wings and we demand that those who are longstanding and engaged in similar work to that of regular employees should be regularised. Not regularising these employees amounts to violation of Article 14, 16 and 21 of constitution," he said.

The Union leader also cited Supreme Court order of October, 2016 which emphasised 'equal work-equal pay'. "Devoid of Court's decision, the State government has failed to implement GOs and PRCs and failed in providing their due to the employees," he added.

VV Mangapathi, working president, S Rama, women's wing State convenor, Paladugu Bhaskar, State Secretary, E Anjaiah, C Mallesh, Shravan Kumar, S Srinivas, M Chandramohan and others took part in demonstration.