Hyderabad: City chills at 14.1 deg Celsius

Begumpet: In Hyderabad the night temperature fell to 14.1 degrees Celsius during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, as against the forecast of 16.

According to the IMD bulletin, the forecast for the City from February 5 to 10 is 16, 16, 17, 17, 18 and 18 degrees Celsius respectively, with fog/mist in the morning and partly cloudy sky later as the outlook. The day temperatures are to be 31,31,31, 32. 32 and 32 degrees Celsius respectively.

Despite mainly low level Easterlies/ North-Easterlies prevailing over the State during the last 24 hours, there was no large change in the minimum temperatures across the State. The IMD bulletin said they were below normal by -1.6 to -3 degrees Celsius in some parts and appreciably below normal ranging from -3.1 to -5 degrees Celsius in some parts.

It said the temperatures were markedly below normal by -5 deg C or less in some parts. The lowest minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius was recorded in Adilabad, the same that prevailed on Wednesday.

The other night temperatures in Telangana were: Ramagundam 11.8, Dundigal 13.8, Medak 14.8, Bhadrachalam 15.5, Nizamabad 15.3, Hakimpet 15, Hanamkonda 17.5, Mahbubnagar 17.3, Khammam 18, Nalgonda 19.4.

Bhadrachalam continued to be hot for the third day, recording the day's highest of 32.8 degrees Celsius followed by Medak & Nizamabad 32.6 each, Mahbubnagar 32.5, Khammam &Ramagundam 31.6 each, Adilabad 31.3, Nalgonda 31, Hanmakonda 30, Hakimpet&Dundigal 28.9 each, Hyderabad 29.8.