Hyderabad: City roads wear deserted look during solar eclipse

Hyderabad: Lanes and by lanes of the city had a deserted look on Tuesday, as the city witnessed a partial Solar Eclipse (Surya Grahan) which is the last solar eclipse of this year. Few netizens posted glimpses of the eclipse on Twitter of the moon partially covering the sun during an eclipse. Also, special arrangements were made at Birla Planetarium, were people were seen wearing sun goggles to witness the eclipse.

They were very less movement of people on the roads, as per superstitious belief, people do not step out of their houses during the eclipse, as Amavasya also fell on the same day and a combination of Amavasya and solar eclipse is considered to be a bad omen. Few shops also remained closed in some parts of the city. Even buses and metro rail were plying in low occupancy. Even temples across the city were closed on Tuesday, as many temples were opened in the early morning and got closed at 8 .15 am and temples will resume on Wednesday early morning.

As per the sources, in the city, people witnessed the eclipse from 4:59 pm and continued to get a glimpse till 5:48 pm. A Solar Eclipse happens when the moon moves between the sun and earth, blocking the light of the sun and casting a shadow onto earth. Meanwhile, a partial Solar Eclipse occurs when the Lunar disk partially covers the solar disk. During this phenomenon, the sun, moon and earth are not exactly aligned like in the total Solar Eclipse. The next solar eclipse will occur on 2 August 2027.