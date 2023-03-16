Hyderabad: City sees sharp spike in coconut water demand

Hyderabad: Due to the early onset of summer and rising viral fever cases across the city, there is a huge demand for tender coconuts. Most residents are turning to them to remain hydrated during the scorching heat. The price of tender coconut hovers around Rs 45-50 in most parts.

According to sellers, coconut water brings much respite from hot sun. Most vendors say they are finding it difficult to meet the growing demand as partly it can be attributed to the rising viral infections.

Coconut water is essential to keep a patient always hydrated along with other juices, such as lemon and sugarcane, claim medical experts. Sellers of tender coconut say that in the city, they need to import from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and Karnataka, which is also one of the reasons for the high price. Owing to inflation and rising fuel prices, transport costs are also going up, says a vendor near a Secunderabad market.

Speaking to The Hans India, a city resident said, "Due to rising temperatures, we ensure that all our family members consume coconut water every day as it keeps us hydrated when we venture out in this season. It is also important these days due to spread of viral infections across various parts of the city."

Although the taste of coconut water varies from region to region, which is attributed to various factors such as nature of soil, temperature and other environmental factors, residents say we mostly prefer tender coconut from the Godavari districts (AP). Due to the low cultivation of in Telangana, barring Khammam and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts, coconuts are mostly imported from East and West Godavari districts.

Most vendors say the business is lucrative in most parts compared to the last two-three years. "I have been selling at least 200 coconuts a day as against 120-130 earlier. The prices are likely to be increased by Rs 5-10 depending on the rise in temperature."