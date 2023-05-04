Hyderabad: CM K Chandrasekhar Rao Government aims at Chatgpt

Hyderabad : The Telangana State Government is mulling to introduce the new emerging technology – ChatGPT to provide good governance.

ChatGPT can also be employed in human resources, citizen outreach, productivity stories, email construction, and document translation. However, ChatGPT has limitations since it is not trained on very specific data. The State Government feels use of ChatGPT can leverage technology in the administration to bring more transparency and efficiency as well as to redress the grievances of the people instantly.

A group of State officials will meet the management of the Microsoft, which is providing the ChatGPT services, and devise a roadmap for technical solutions in the administration, State IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan told Hans India. The IT Secretary said that the ChatGPT technology would also help to keep the official data safe and update it from time to time. The use of the technology to make audio and video solutions and documentation of the official information is also under consideration.

The issue is still at proposal stage and hence as of now it cannot be said as to where and how it would be leveraged with administration. Officials feel that a clear picture would emerge only after they have a meeting with the service provider - Microsoft.

A team of officials are analyzing the use of ChatGPT and the outcome to the end-users in the USA and other European nations. The impact of ChatGPT on the functioning of the government will also be analysed, said Jayesh Ranjan. The use of some AI technologies was already in use in many departments and the AI was also being utilized to deliver services fast to the people in Transport, Commercial taxes, civic services mainly Tax collections.

The government was expecting the ChatGPT to be effectively used in the civic services, property registrations, and online solutions to the people’s grievances. Officials said that existing AI technologies in the government will be upgraded with ChatGPT once Microsoft and the state come to an understanding.