Hyderabad: CM KCR hoists national flag at Pragati Bhavan on the state formation day

The Telangana State Formation Day celebrations were held at Pragati Bhavan where CM KCR hoisted the national flag on the occasion and sung national anthem. Later, sweets were distributed. The event was attended by MPs Santosh Kumar, Divakonda Damodar Rao, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLAs Danam Nagender, Vivekananda, CS Somesh Kumar, DGP Mahender Reddy and Pragati Bhavan staff.



Earlier, Chief Minister KCR wished the people of the state a happy Telangana State Formation Day. He said that Telangana is continuing its progress as a role model for the country. The CM said that Telangana was registering qualitative development in various fields such as education, medicine, agriculture and electricity. This is evidenced by the awards announced by national and international organisations. He said that in 8 years, unprecedented welfare and development has been achieved.



The CM said the development of the state was a lesson to the country in the creation of industrial infrastructure. "The development of the state in the fields of trade and commerce is a lesson for the country today,' KCR said adding that the government was providing financial discipline and public welfare governance.