Hyderabad: CM reviews arrangements for Medaram Jatara

Tells officials to make necessary arrangements for the successful conduct of the event

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has instructed officials to coordinate with the departments concerned and ensure that devotees visiting Medaram Jatara are not put to any inconvenience and make the Jatara successful.

He said two helicopters would be made available in Hyderabad for the Chief Secretary, DGP and other senior officials to visit Medaram to review the arrangements from February 5 to 9.

KCR's directions have come following Ministers and other people's representatives have met him at Pragati Bhavan here on Sunday and extended an invitation to him for the Medaram Jatara to be held next month.

Ministers Satyavathi Rathod, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, A Indrakaran Reddy, MP Maloth Kavitha met the CM and invited him for the Medaram Jatara. Later, the CM held a review meeting about the Jatara arrangements with the Ministers and Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

"Lakhs of devotees visit Medaram Jatara not only from Telangana but also from the neighbouring States. There should not be any negligence about the supply of drinking water and sanitation. Plan a proper strategy for the queues, smooth flow of the traffic etc.

Depute IAS and IPS officers who earlier worked in Warangal district and who have the experience of organising the Medaram Jatara in the past. Work with coordination and make the Jatara a grand success," the CM said

