Hyderabad: RR Nagar Colony residents see red over encroachments

Hyderabad: The residents of Rajender Reddy Nagar, Serilingampally, have held yet another demonstration at Zonal Commissioner's office demanding cancellation of approvals being made in favour of the encroachers. "The HUDA approved layout had 227 residential plots and some open places were earmarked for parks and green belt.



However, the developers got LRS approved from GHMC and executed sale deeds for the open lands earmarked for parks. Though the green belts come under the purview of Revenue department, how come the GHMC approved LRS for the same area?" asked Balaji Naik, President Rajender Reddy Nagar Welfare Association (RRNWA). He said the colony association has knocked the door of High Court and got the order directing GHMC to protect the open land in the colony allocated for parks.

"We held a peaceful dharna at Zonal Commisioner's office to register our protest against encroachment and demanded protection of parks and green belt in the colony.

We made a similar demand in our last protest 15 days ago in the colony, however, finding that no appropriate action was being initiated by the officials concerned we held another protest today at ZC office to bring our issue to the notice of authorities more loudly," informed P.Ramchandra Reddy, General Secretary (RRNWA).

Further, he said, "Seething over the way the officials approved the LRS, the colony residents are demanding cancellation of approvals and construction of compound wall to secure the parks in the colony."

Meanwhile, a delegation of residents called on Zonal Commissioner, Serilingampally, and made a representation seeking cancellation of LRS approved by the GHMC in favour of encroachers.

Association vice-president Kishore, treasurer Madhav, Jaydev, Chandra, Venkat, Linga Reddy, Raghupathi Reddy, Venkateshwarlu, Laxman, Prabhakar, Dattu, Vijaya, Laxmi, Neeraja, Shirisha, Gayathri, Sandhya and Sharadha were among others who participated in the protest.