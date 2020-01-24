Hyderabad: Commission asks the civic body to submit a report by February 19

Hyderabad: Reviewing a petition filed by NGO Balala Hakkula Sangham, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission (TSHRC) issued directions to GHMC Commissioner to submit a report regarding the stray dog menace across the city by February 19.

The President of Balala Hakkula Sangham, Achyuta Rao, informed that, "Due to negligence by the corporation, the street dog menace has become rampant across the GHMC limits and cases of dog bites are increasing day-by-day. Children and elderly are falling prey to these strays and mad dogs across the city and peripheral areas."

"We filed the petition with the TSHRC seeking help on behalf of all the children as they are the one who often falls prey to the canines. There have been instances of dog bites while kids returning or going to schools or while going out to play," he added further.

GHMC CLAIMS DOING ALL IT CAN

♦ With reference to the adverse news item published in all print medias regarding dog bite incident at BS Makta and Ameerpet, the GHMC gave a rejoinder on Thursday evening in which they claimed taking up following steps to control street dog menace across the GHMC limits:

♦ Education of the public and Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) on Animal Birth Control cum Anti Rabies Programme and precautions to be taken by the dog bite victims to prevent rabies disease.

♦ Established dog menace compliant cells for receiving the complaints of dog menace from the citizens the phone numbers of officers, staff in-charge of Animal Care Centres are regularly published in the newspapers and web portal. The GHMC Call Centre and Toll-Free Phone No. 040 21111111 are made available to citizens.

♦ For each circle, one dog van with dog catching team is provided to attend the dog menace complaints on a daily basis. This dog squad obtains the signature of the citizens after attending the complaints.

♦ Street dogs are caught in response to the citizen complaints brought to the animal care centre and they are housed with proper feeding, watering and care. The street dogs which are found to be healthy are sterilized and after post-operative care they are released in the same place from where they are caught. The dogs suffering from incurable diseases like Rabies etc. and fatally injured are euthanised.

♦ As a preventive measure mass anti Rabies vaccination of street dogs is periodically conducted in the colonies/slums where dog bite incidents occur more by involving the volunteers of NGO (Blue Cross of Hyderabad), local public, public representatives and Veterinary and Animal Husbandry department staff.

♦ Conducting mass Anti Rabies Vaccination in the Veterinary Hospitals/ Dispensaries in commemoration of World Zoonoses Day on July 6 every year.