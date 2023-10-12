Hyderabad commissioner lays out election duty for police

♦ Surrender licensed firearms, no new licenses until polls conclude

♦ Execute NBWs, monitor social media, surveil Hawala operators, and handle troublemakers

♦ 100 per cent police force participation in voting via facilitating centres mandated

♦ DCPs, ACPs, nodal ACPs to meet parties, establish 24/7 election cells

♦ Stricter ECI norm adherence, vigilance on fake IDs, electoral offense crackdown

Hyderabad: With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) firmly in effect for the upcoming Telangana State Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for November 30, the city police commissioner, C V Anand conducted a comprehensive video conference to meticulously assess the State of preparedness and elucidate the essential do’s and don'ts to all staff officers.

He underscored four pivotal facets that demand immediate attention; adherence to established procedures, timely compilation of reports, vigilant monitoring, and thorough training and briefing of the police force.

The commissioner also urged all officers to take resolute action against any instances of illicit cash, liquor, narcotics, or other prohibited inducements. He stressed the importance of preventing political parties from intersecting during campaigns.

An important decree was that all licensed firearms must be surrendered, and no new licenses should be issued until the conclusion of the polls.

Static Surveillance Teams (SST) were set to commence their operations, and the flying squad teams were instructed to intensify their checks.

The meeting also encompassed discussions on executing Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs), monitoring social media platforms, surveillance on Hawala operators, binding over troublemakers, and other operational matters.

Commissioner Anand stressed the imperative that 100 per cent of the city police force cast their votes through the facilitating centres.

He issued directives to all DCPs, ACPs, and nodal ACPs to convene meetings with political parties at their respective levels. He instructed them to activate round-the-clock election cells within their offices. Additionally, he emphasised the need for coordinated planning with officers from neighbouring Commissionerates to ensure the effective security of polling stations that partially fall under their jurisdiction.

Vikram Singh Mann, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), emphasised strict adherence to all ECI norms within predetermined time limits. Viswa Prasad, Additional Commissioner of Police – Special Branch stressed the importance of maintaining vigilance on fake voter ID makers, transport companies, and courier service providers, taking stringent action against electoral offenses, and providing clear instructions to the police force regarding their roles and duties.