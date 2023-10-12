Live
- BRS moves Delhi High Court seeking removal of Car-like symbols in elections
- AP High Court adjourns Naidu's bail plea in skill development case, asks CID for counter
- PL Technical Research: STOCK ON RADAR - UTI AMC
- Karnataka Forms Expert Committee To Develop State Education Policy, Replacing National Education Policy
- UPI painful for ecosystem, says Mastercard CFO
- Police Encounter In Chennai Claims Lives Of Two Gangsters Linked To AIADMK Functionary's Murder
- Singapore Airlines to operate more flights
- Four killed, 30 injured as 23 coaches of North East Express derail in Bihar
- Anantapur: Kalava accuses police of political bias in filing cases
- Taxi Driver's Tragic Death Near Delhi Airport Sparks Concerns
Just In
Hyderabad commissioner lays out election duty for police
- MCC in effect for TS elections, emphasising adherence and vigilance
- SST and flying squads ramp up operations for thorough checks
♦ Surrender licensed firearms, no new licenses until polls conclude
♦ Execute NBWs, monitor social media, surveil Hawala operators, and handle troublemakers
♦ 100 per cent police force participation in voting via facilitating centres mandated
♦ DCPs, ACPs, nodal ACPs to meet parties, establish 24/7 election cells
♦ Stricter ECI norm adherence, vigilance on fake IDs, electoral offense crackdown
Hyderabad: With the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) firmly in effect for the upcoming Telangana State Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for November 30, the city police commissioner, C V Anand conducted a comprehensive video conference to meticulously assess the State of preparedness and elucidate the essential do’s and don'ts to all staff officers.
He underscored four pivotal facets that demand immediate attention; adherence to established procedures, timely compilation of reports, vigilant monitoring, and thorough training and briefing of the police force.
The commissioner also urged all officers to take resolute action against any instances of illicit cash, liquor, narcotics, or other prohibited inducements. He stressed the importance of preventing political parties from intersecting during campaigns.
An important decree was that all licensed firearms must be surrendered, and no new licenses should be issued until the conclusion of the polls.
Static Surveillance Teams (SST) were set to commence their operations, and the flying squad teams were instructed to intensify their checks.
The meeting also encompassed discussions on executing Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs), monitoring social media platforms, surveillance on Hawala operators, binding over troublemakers, and other operational matters.
Commissioner Anand stressed the imperative that 100 per cent of the city police force cast their votes through the facilitating centres.
He issued directives to all DCPs, ACPs, and nodal ACPs to convene meetings with political parties at their respective levels. He instructed them to activate round-the-clock election cells within their offices. Additionally, he emphasised the need for coordinated planning with officers from neighbouring Commissionerates to ensure the effective security of polling stations that partially fall under their jurisdiction.
Vikram Singh Mann, Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), emphasised strict adherence to all ECI norms within predetermined time limits. Viswa Prasad, Additional Commissioner of Police – Special Branch stressed the importance of maintaining vigilance on fake voter ID makers, transport companies, and courier service providers, taking stringent action against electoral offenses, and providing clear instructions to the police force regarding their roles and duties.