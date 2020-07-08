X
Hyderabad: Congress asks KCR to clear air on Covid infection reports

Gudur Narayana Reddy

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Tuesday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been avoiding public appearance and isolating himself for the reasons best known to him

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) treasurer Gudur Narayana Reddy on Tuesday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been avoiding public appearance and isolating himself for the reasons best known to him.

Narayana Reddy, in a statement said that KCR was not behaving like an elected representative but running the government as if he is a king to this State and only coming out to give some 'sensational' statements once in a while.

"In fact, the Chief Minister has been addicted to self-quarantine and has been hiding for the past six years.

He either goes to his farmhouse or somewhere else as if he is a rIshi or swami," he said.

Reddy asked the Chief Minister to come out clear on news of him infected with corona. "KCR is a CM of the State and he should come out of hiding and clarify on the news of corona infection," he demanded.

