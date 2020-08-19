Hyderabad: Congress launches signature drive for rebuilding of Secretariat mosques

Hyderabad: Intensifying the agitation against the demolition of places of worship in the Secretariat, Congress launched a signature campaign demanding re-construction of two mosques and a temple at the same place.



While launching the campaign near Mallepally Jama Masjid in Hyderabad on Tuesday, former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir said that it was unfortunate that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has deliberately hurt the sentiments of both Muslim and Hindu community by demolishing their places of worship in the Secretariat. The Chief Minister lied to the people by stating that the mosques and temple were not demolished but they suffered minor damage. Although the State Government has filed an affidavit in the High Court confirming that all the structures, including two mosques and one temple, were razed to the ground, the Chief Minister did not utter a single word about their re-construction, Shabbir said.

Shabbir Ali added that KCR government has demolished six mosques across the Telangana State. He reminded that Masjid-e-Ek Khana, a heritage structure in Amberpet, was demolished last year in the name of road expansion. Despite several assurances, the State government did not re-construct the mosque at the same places. He alleged that CM KCR was not acting like the head of the TRS government but 'Telangana-RSS government'.

TPCC General Secretary SK Afzaluddin, TPCC Minorities Cell chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail, Nampally incharge Feroz Khan, Hyderabad City Congress vice president Osman Khan and other leaders participated in the programme.