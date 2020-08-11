Hyderabad: Congress leaders pay rich tributes to Nandi Yellaiah

Hyderabad: Senior leaders of the Congress party on Monday paid rich tributes to former MP Nandi Yellaiah who passed away on August 8 due to Covid-19.



Participating in the virtual condolence meeting organised through Zoom App, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy recalled the services of Nandi Yellaiah for the nation and the party. He said Nandi Yellaiah began his political career as a corporator and rose to a level that he got elected to the Lok Sabha six times and to the Rajya Sabha twice besides serving as a Member of Legislative Council.

Uttam said he knew Nandi Yellaiah from the time he was working in Rashtrapati Bhavan. "Nandi Yellaiah Ji was too polite, humble and quite affectionate towards me," he recalled.

He described Nandi Yellaiah's death due to Covid-19 as a huge loss for the party and said that the vacuum created due to his demise could never be filled. He said Nandi Yellaiah's life was highly inspirational and every Congress worker needs to learn and follow his ideals and principles.

