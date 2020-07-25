Hyderabad: Congress urges Centre to rein in AP

Hyderabad: AICC secretary, Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy has sought intervention of Union Minister for Jal Shakti, Gajendra Singh Shekawat as the AP government has not only violated the Re-organization Act but also issued tender notice disregarding the KRMB's (Krishna River Management Board) directive in sharing Krishna waters.

While referring to the tender notice 1SE/2020-2021, dated July 15, for pumping and utilisation of 3 TMCft of Krishna River water per day through Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme for estimated value of Rs 3278.18 crore in his letter to Minister, AICC secretary described this as AP's lawbreaking and cruel act of violating all the water sharing norms and the re-organisation act.

"By calling for tender for pumping and utilisation of water from Srisailam Right Main Canal, which is 4 km below Pothireddypadu head regulator, from Sangameshwaram at 3 TMC of water per day, the AP govt has not only violated the Re-organisation Act but also issued tender notice disregarding the KRMB's directive," he said.

Vamshi Chand Reddy recalled that in the month of May the Minister for Jal Shakti himself directed KRMB to collect DPRs of all the new projects that AP intends to execute and to conduct a thorough scrutiny on whether these projects comply with the AP Re-organisation Act or not.