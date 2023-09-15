Hyderabad: Congress Working Committee, Vijaya Bheri meetings will be historic says Nalgonda MP and CEC member N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad : Nalgonda MP and CEC member N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the upcoming Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting here on September 16 and the Vijaya Bheri meeting in Tukkuguda near Shamshabad Airport on September 17 will be historic events.

Speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan on Thursday, along with AICC Incharge Manikrao Thakre, TPCC Strategy Committee Chairman Prem Sagar Rao, and other prominent members, Uttam said the Congress party’s 130-year legacy would witness its first-ever CWC meeting in Hyderabad, a city that commemorates the 75th anniversary of its merger from the erstwhile Hyderabad State into the Indian Union.

He said the Vijaya Bheri meeting was expected to be one of the largest political rallies in India and it would witness the presence of the entire top echelon of the Congress party, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress Chief Ministers and all senior leaders. He said during the Vijaya Bheri meeting on September 17, five pivotal guarantees would be unveiled. “Smt Sonia Gandhi Ji has always honoured her commitments, as evident when she promised the people of Telangana statehood and subsequently fulfilled it. The Congress party firmly believes in honouring its promises, and the five guarantees presented during the meeting will be no exception,” he said.

“The Congress party’s legacy of commitment can be traced through its numerous achievements. These include granting statehood to Telangana; Initiating crop loans for farmers nationwide; Establishing the historic National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (NREGS) for laborers; Introducing the Right to Information (RTI) Act to ensure transparency in governance; Implementing the Food Security Act, ensuring that no citizen goes hungry; Championing the Right to Education Act, emphasizing education for all; the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh’s implementation of the Old Pension Scheme and the rapid action by the Karnataka Congress government, which executed four out of the five guarantees within the first 100 days of their tenure.