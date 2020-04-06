Hyderabad constable fails to attend mother's funeral due to coronavirus lockdown

In a heart-wrenching incident, a constable attached to Medipally police station failed to attend his mother's last rites due to the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Gowri Naidu received the information about his mother Yellamma's death while he was on lockdown duty on Saturday. However, due to the unavailability of transport to go to Mettapalli village in Vizianagaram district, Gowri Naidu continued the lockdown duties. On learning the news, CI Anji Reddy, Yadbal Johny, SI Raghuram consoled Gowri Naidu.

In a similar case, a sub-inspector Shanatram skipped his mother's last rites and continued to do his lockdown duties. The SI who posted at Vijayawada railway station received the news of his mother's death while he was still on duty. Shantaram who is 400 km away from Vijayawada chose to be on duty due to the lockdown.

Shantaram held a video call to pay his last respects to his mother. Shantaram said that he had to cross four districts and 40 checkposts to attend the funeral instead he asked his brother to hold the last rites.