Hyderabad: Cops ask companies to curb movement of migrant workers

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police have urged the companies and especially the construction companies and their managements to not terminate their migrant workers while providing them with proper food and accommodation. The Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar said that as the lockdown has been extended up to May 3, large number of public including migrant labour from other states staying in the city are trying to find their way homes either by walking or by pillion riding with any vehicles.

He noted, "It have seen that many persons were carrying their toddlers and young children and were walking on the highways irrespective of the danger they possess to their lives. As soon as we have spotted such instances, we spoke to the migrants and have sent them back."

"All companies, especially construction companies because this sector employs a large chunk of migrant workers have been issued notices to not let their workers travel on foot by road. If any worker is found to be walking on the highways from a respective company, then legal action will be initiated against such companies," added the officer.

"All these measures are taken up because many of them are forced to take the herculean task of returning to their homes, despite the state providing them with sufficient food and accommodation explained the Commissioner.