Hyderabad: Cops win accolades for offering free ride to needy

Hyderabad: After the launch of the 'Alyte Services,' Rachakonda Commissionerate in collaboration with Mahindra Logistics is offering free cab services wherein these vehicles would be available to the locals in need of transport services for non- medical emergency and for pregnant women and dialysis patients.

The initiative was launched on April 7 by Mahesh Bhagwat, the Commissioner of Police. Hyderabad Commissionerate took cue and it also launched the initiative on Tuesday through the hands of Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar. One needs to call on 8433958158. Speaking to The Hans India, Mahesh Bhagwat said, "The main aim of this initiative is to meet the requirements of locals, especially women and senior citizens. During the current scenario in the city, there are many locals who are not able to travel for various reasons such as going to pension office, withdrawing cash, monthly check ups of kids and elderly and many more. In few cases where 108 services were not available for the pregnant women. The service will be available for them 24 hours."

On an average, the Rachakonda COVID-19 control room and Mahindra control room receive more than 20 calls. The Hyderabad COVID-19 control room has also started getting calls for such requirements.

There are 7 cabs by Alyte Mahindra Logistics and 2 ambulances; 1 each by Rachakonda commissionerate and TCS Adibatla. Ten cabs have been provided by Alyte Mahindra Logistics at the Hyderabad commissionerate circle.

Talking about a few cases, Bhagwat said, " a couple Prem and Pravallika went to Uppal PS during night hours for assistance as the woman was suffering from labour pains. She was immediately shifted to CC Shroff Hospital in Kacheguda. Since there was no '108' ambulance available immediately, the service was provided going beyond the terms of agreement."