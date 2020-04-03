Hyderabad: Corona will go off very soon...

Hyderabad: When will corona exit from the country? According to TVRK Murthy, more popularly known as Viswapathi, an electrical engineer turned researcher in Vedic sciences and Vedic astrological principles, the coronavirus will greatly diminish by the end of April in India.

"It will not cause much damage... the mortality rate would be much, much lesser than being estimated... do not worry and do not visualise a gloomy picture. Things will start improving from April 15 and by April 30 the situation will vastly improve.... But please follow all the guidelines issued by the Governments," he said.

He said all will be able to go to temples, hold and attend scheduled functions like marriages or Gruhapravesams (house warming) from May 1. Corona will lose its strength slowly. It will not be able to cause much effect on Asians after May 1.

"Even in USA too, corona will start slowing down from May 1... the fatalities will be very much lesser than what is being projected now at 1,00,000... much, much lesser... I advise all my relatives and friends in USA not to get panicky... remain calm... it will not be the way you are fearing... its spread in new areas will start coming down from April 7," he added.

"Be cheerful...be serene... everyday when you get up in the morning; close your eyes, pray to your favourite God for just a minute... and then drink water... your immune system will increase multi-fold and you will be very energetic all through the day... do not have to brush or recite any Slokas... just take a glass of water and imagine the image of your favourite deity. That is enough. Lord Srinivasa protect all of us from corona," he advised.