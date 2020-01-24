Top
Hyderabad: Corporator Santhi acts on mosquito issue

Corporator Santhi responded to the outpouring of complaints from the public over the rampant mosquito menace problem in Raghavendra Nagar and Indira...

Nacharam: Corporator Santhi responded to the outpouring of complaints from the public over the rampant mosquito menace problem in Raghavendra Nagar and Indira Nagar divisions. As the residents complained that mosquito density was high in the division, she asked the entomology department personnel to conduct fogging operations regularly. She also checked the attendance register of fogging staff.

