Hyderabad CP CV Anand Issues Stern Warning to Bouncers

Hyderabad : Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand has issued a serious warning to bouncers regarding their behavior towards the public. Speaking strongly against any form of misconduct, he cautioned that action will be taken against bouncers found manhandling or misbehaving with people.

“If bouncers push or mistreat the public, we will ensure strict action is taken against them,” he asserted. The Commissioner also emphasized that celebrities who employ bouncers hold responsibility for their behavior. He urged them to ensure that their security personnel maintain professionalism and adhere to the law while performing their duties.

The warning comes in the wake of increasing complaints about bouncers resorting to aggressive actions in public spaces. CV Anand reiterated that no one is above the law and that the police will not tolerate any actions that disturb public peace.

The Commissioner’s statement serves as a reminder to maintain decorum and accountability in public interactions, especially in situations involving high-profile personalities and their security teams.