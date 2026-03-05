Conduct Census with accuracy: DRO

Anantapur: District Revenue Officer and District Census Officer A Malola has directed the officials to conduct the upcoming Census exercise responsibly, noting that the enumeration is being undertaken after a gap of nearly one-and-a-half decades.

Addressing the officials on the second day of the three-day training programme at JNTU College here on Wednesday, he emphasised the need for accuracy and transparency in data collection.

Training sessions were held from 9.30 am to 6 pm at the University’s Central Computer Centre Block for key officials and staff.

A Census training team from Hyderabad and Vijayawada, led by Joint Director Jagannath Majhi and other master trainers, provided detailed guidance on field-level data collection and digital entry procedures. Officials were trained on entering 33 parameters through the Computer Maintenance Management System (CMMS).

The DRO stated that Census 2027 will be conducted entirely through a digital mode, unlike previous exercises.

At district level, the Collector will serve as Principal Census Officer, Joint Collector as Additional Census Officer and DRO as District Census Officer. Supervisors and enumerators will function at mandal level.

The first phase will involve village mapping and house listing, followed by population enumeration. He urged participants to clarify doubts during training and ensure error-free implementation.

Citizens may also have the facility to register details through a mobile application.

Senior revenue and municipal officials attended the programme.