Hyderabad: CRWWO celebrates International Yoga Day

Hyderabad: Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation celebrated International Yoga Day on Monday at Nirmal Park, Byculla. Tanuja Kansal, President of Central Railway Women's Welfare Organisation along with the Executive Committee Members attended the programme. Speaking on the occasion, Tanuja Kansal emphasized on the importance of Yoga and how it helps in building a stronger mind and body.

Addressing the gathering, Kansal said that Yoga is a spiritual discipline which focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body. It is an art and science of healthy living. It has always been approached as a technology for inner wellbeing.

Yoga professes a complete system of physical, mental, social and spiritual development. She said that Yogic exercises recharge the body with cosmic energy and facilitates attaining of perfect equilibrium and harmony.

She further said that yoga enhances personal power, increases self-awareness, helps in concentration and reduces stress and tension. While elaborating the benefits of Yoga, Kansal said that the art of practicing yoga helps to control ones' mind, body and soul.

It brings together physical and mental disciplines to achieve a healthy body and peaceful mind. Yoga asanas not only builds strength, flexibility and confidence, but also alleviates stress.

Further Kansal said, "During the ongoing corona pandemic, we are all bound to live a restricted lifestyle. Our mind is also flooded with stress, uncertainty and anxiety. Stress can trigger health issues and in such conditions, yoga helps us to stay calm and composed.

Yoga includes breath control, simple meditation, and the adoption of specific bodily postures which helps in relaxation of mind and body." Yog jeevan ka vah darshan hai, jo manushya ko uske atma se jodta hai. Yog maan ko shant rakhne ka ek abhyas hai, she added.

Moreover, Yoga experts conducted yoga session of various asanas like bhujangasan and parvatasan. All protocols mandated for Covid-19 were observed during the event.