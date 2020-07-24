Hyderabad: Cyberabad CP flags off noble initiatives

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Friday launched two important services for helping the citizens. The first initiative to launch ambulance services for medical emergencies and this initiative was launched in collaboration with Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC).



V C Sajjanar, Cyberabad police commissioner praised the police and SCSC for their tremendous work in helping the poor and needy in this pandemic .

He said, "Now the important thing which many citizens need is availability of ambulance services and donation of plasma by Covid-19 recovered patients."

"The second initiative was Dial 100 domestic violence response patrol teams. These teams will reach any part of the city if any women are facing domestic violence. It is a first of its kind initiative which is happening in the city for the protection of women wherein, a woman can dial 100 and register a complaint against domestic violence," stated the officer.

He further added, "The same dial 100 will also be useful for children safety. If any child is found to be employed at child labor or working in hazardous condition then the citizens can directly reach us by dialing 100. Furthermore, the women can also reach us at 9490617261 or register a complaint through Whatsapp on 9490617444 and 9490617261.