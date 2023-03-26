  • Menu
Hyderabad: D Srinivas all set to rejoin Congress

Highlights

  • Srinivas played a key role to bring back Congress into power in 2004 and 2009
  • His son D Arvind is the sitting BJP MP from Nizamabad

Hyderabad: Veteran leader and former TRS Rajya Sabha MP D Srinivas is set to re-join the Congress party.

Srinivas played a key role to bring back Congress into power in 2004 and 2009. His son D Arvind is the sitting BJP MP from Nizamabad.

Once he joins the party, he is going to participate in the 'Satyagraha' protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from Lok Sabha, Congress said.

"Rahul Gandhi is my leader. How can you say that he doesn't have the eligibility (of being an MP)? Given the sacrifices made by that family & their experience, you can't question his eligibility. I am joining the party today. I shall be a part of their ongoing protest," he said, speaking to the media.

