Hyderabad: Daily wagers heading towards hometown stopped

Hyderabad: Uppal police on Tuesday stopped around 10 to 15 labourers from slum areas of Lalaguda who were on their foot to reach Srikakulam.



According to police, they received an information that few persons have set their journey on foot towards Srikakulam via Uppal. Upon receiving the information, the teams intercepted them at Habsiguda crossroads and stopped them.

Inspector of Uppal PS, Ranga Swamy noted, "When we questioned the men, they said that they were from Srikakulam and were employed as daily labourers in Secunderabad area who were staying at Lalaguda at present. Since lockdown, they were unable to earn any income, initially they were helped by few volunteers and NGO'S but now they were facing difficulties from past two days, so they decided to walk their way back home."

However we convinced them to not travel and assisted them back to their homes and also provided them with adequate ration supply, said the officer.