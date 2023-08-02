Hyderabad: Damaged roads due to rains claims a life

Hyderabad: A road accident took place in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. Potholes formed on the road due to recent rains claimed the life of a child. A second class girl who was going to school on a bike with her father died in this accident.

This atrocity took place in Bachupally in the city. As usual, the girl’s father was taking his daughter to school on a bike. Due to the recent rains, the road has become muddy, so he was going carefully.

The baby fell down when the bike went through a pothole near Reddy's lab. A school bus coming behind the bike ran over the baby. As a result, the child was seriously injured and died on the spot. More details about this accident are yet to be known.