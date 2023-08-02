Live
- VXI marks its Footprint in Hyderabad, to create 10K Jobs in the next Five Years
- Censor board suggests 27 modifications for ‘OMG2’
- ‘Sardar 2’ on cards; pre-production works are under process
- Dulquer’s ‘King of Kotha’ to release in this festive season
- YS Jagan launches YSR Sampoorna Poshana, hands over ration kits to beneficiaries
- Yadadri-Bhongir: Man found hanging in an agricultural field
- One killed, 4 injured in road accident in Jangaon
- Hyderabad all set to experience Zero Shadow for the 2nd time on Thursday
- School bus turns turtle in Mahabubabad, 30 kids hurt
- Airbus Beluga has landed at Hyderabad airport
Just In
VXI marks its Footprint in Hyderabad, to create 10K Jobs in the next Five Years
Censor board suggests 27 modifications for ‘OMG2’
‘Sardar 2’ on cards; pre-production works are under process
Dulquer’s ‘King of Kotha’ to release in this festive season
YS Jagan launches YSR Sampoorna Poshana, hands over ration kits to beneficiaries
Yadadri-Bhongir: Man found hanging in an agricultural field
Hyderabad: Damaged roads due to rains claims a life
Highlights
A girl going to school with her father on scooter accidentally fell down due to damaged roads and the school bus behind the scooter eventually ran over her resulting in instantaneous death
Hyderabad: A road accident took place in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. Potholes formed on the road due to recent rains claimed the life of a child. A second class girl who was going to school on a bike with her father died in this accident.
This atrocity took place in Bachupally in the city. As usual, the girl’s father was taking his daughter to school on a bike. Due to the recent rains, the road has become muddy, so he was going carefully.
The baby fell down when the bike went through a pothole near Reddy's lab. A school bus coming behind the bike ran over the baby. As a result, the child was seriously injured and died on the spot. More details about this accident are yet to be known.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS