  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Hyderabad: Damaged roads due to rains claims a life

Hyderabad: Damaged roads due to rains claims a life
x
Highlights

A girl going to school with her father on scooter accidentally fell down due to damaged roads and the school bus behind the scooter eventually ran over her resulting in instantaneous death

Hyderabad: A road accident took place in Hyderabad on Wednesday morning. Potholes formed on the road due to recent rains claimed the life of a child. A second class girl who was going to school on a bike with her father died in this accident.

This atrocity took place in Bachupally in the city. As usual, the girl’s father was taking his daughter to school on a bike. Due to the recent rains, the road has become muddy, so he was going carefully.

The baby fell down when the bike went through a pothole near Reddy's lab. A school bus coming behind the bike ran over the baby. As a result, the child was seriously injured and died on the spot. More details about this accident are yet to be known.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
Advertisement
Skip Ad