Hyderabad: Demolition of secretariat resumes

Hyderabad: The heavy equipment to demolish the old secretariat building once again started its work in full swing on Friday evening as the High Court dismissed the public interest litigation seeking a stay on Secretariat demolition, observing that the Court cannot interfere with policy decisions of the court unless it was a violation of Constitution.

Soon after that the state government resumed the demolition works, the government decided to invite tenders and begin the construction of new secretariat soon. It may be mentioned here that the court had granted stay on demolition based on a PIL filed by social activists Prof. PL Vishweshwar Rao and Dr Cheruku Sudhakar.

The CM desired that the new Secretariat building complex should be constructed in such way that it will enhance the prestige of Telangana and have all the necessary facilities and utilities that required for the state administrative centre.

The new Secretariat Building Complex plans to have a separate block for all the heads of departments to ensure that the entire government machinery will be at one place. The plans for beautification of Secretariat's inner side and outer elevation was also discussed at the review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister.