Hyderabad district collector Swetha Mohanty tests positive for coronavirus

Hyderabad district collector Swetha Mohanty along with 15 other staff has tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. The collector is said to have gone into home quarantine five days ago after she noticed the symptoms of coronavirus. Among the 15 staffers, the collector's driver and computer operator were also infected with the virus.

Upender Reddy, Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) of Vikarabad was also tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, the Telangana government has intensified the measures to curb the virus by increasing the COVID-19 tests. On Thursday, the state reported 1,676 coronavirus cases taking the overall cases to 41,018. Out of the total cases, 788 were reported from Hyderabad, 224 from Rangareddy, 160 from Mechal, 92 from Karimnagar, 57 from Sangareddy, 10 from Kamareddy, 47 from Warangal Urban, 1 from Warangal rural, 19 from Mahabubabad, 26 from Medak, 64 from Nalgonda, 30 from Nagarkurnool, 20 from Nizamabad, 51 from Wanaparthy and five from Suryapet.

On the other hand, the state witnessed 10 new deaths due to coronavirus pushing the total fatalities to 396. At present, there are 13,328 active cases in the state.