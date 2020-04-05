Hyderabad: DMHO seizes three hospitals, books cases against 3 doctors in Shadnagar

Shadnagar: The Deputy Medical and Health authorities in Shadnagar of Rangareddy district have seized 3 hospitals and booked cases against 3 doctors on Saturday for illegally treating a patient of Chegur village suffering with symptoms of Covid-19 disease, which lead to her death on Friday.



With the recent Coronavirus related death of Bharatamma (50) of Chegur village in Nandigama mandal of Shadnagar constituency came to light, the senior officials of Rangareddy district have started investigation into the case and found out that as many as 3 doctors from 3 private hospitals have violated the healthcare emergency protocol and norms while treating the patient suffering with Covid-19 symptoms.

According to Dy DM&HO Chandu Nayak, cases have been booked against 3 medical and health providers which included Srinivas Reddy from Chegur and Vithal from Keshampet both are registered medical practitioners (RMPs) running primary healthcare clinics and the third one is Dr. Anil of Anil Surgical Hospital in Mahbubnagar district.

The DMHO authorities have not only booked cases against them but also seized the clinics and hospitals and locked them down from immediate effect. "Despite the fact that the State and Central governments have taken big steps to contain the spread of deadly and highly contagious coronavirus and providing constant awareness and sensitizing the public of keeping themselves into homes, it is surprising that the medical and healthcare professionals themselves have violated the basic medical protocols to be adopted during this time of health care emergency.

These people are not at all eligible and fit to treat the patients as they have failed to find the basic symptoms of coronavirus. Therefore, we have decided to take strict action against all the three because of their negligence a women had lost her life," said Dr. Chandu Nayak.

After verifying all the ground details and conducting thorough investigation by a team of officials from Health department including Dy. DM&HO Chandu Nayak, Shadnagar Revenue Development Officer Rajeshwari, trainee IPS officer Ritiraj and Shadnagar Assistant Commissioner of Police Surender and under the close supervision of Shadnagar Tahasildar, the officials seized Srinivasa Dental Hospital and Saivenkataramana medical stores in Shadnagar and also closed down the clinics run by the RMP at Keshampet and later locked down the Anil Surgical Private hospital in Mahbubnagar.

While revealing the details of the case, the Dy DMHO said that the patient Bharatamma had developed serious illness of throat pain and suffered with fever had approached the RMP doctor Srinivas Reddy in Chegur village. After preliminary treatment, she could not get relief and approached another RMP Vithal at Keshampet. This doctor had also failed to identify the symptoms of coronavirus and after prescribing some medicines had referred her to Srinivasa Dental Hospital in Shadnagar and she was later referred to Anil Surgical Hospital in Mahbubnagar.

After the patient developed complications she was later shifted to Mahbubnagar General Hospital, where the hospital doctors identified her condition and immediately referred to Osmania Hospital, where she died while undergoing treatment. Surprisingly, it was only after her death the authorities came to know that she had died due to Corona virus. In view of the above the medical health, revenue and police departments have carried out a thorough investigation and shifted all those who came into contact with her to quarantine centers and put them under observation and sent their samples for testing.

The officials have warned all the RMPS and medical doctors not to treat any patient suffering with Corona virus symptoms and must immediately refer them to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad, or else stringent action will be taken against them.