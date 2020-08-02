Hyderabad doctor who tested positive for coronavirus twice recovers

In a rare case, Dr Bhargav Narayana, Khairatabad assistant medical officer of GHMC tested positive for the coronavirus twice and recovered from it.

Dr Narayana was first tested positive on July 12 after experiencing mild fever and then eventually cough and throat pain and was under home isolation following all the COVID-19 guidelines. Hoping of getting cured, Bhargav underwent the tests again after 14 days. He was shocked when the results came positive and isolated himself again for another two weeks.

Finally, the doctor tested negative for the coronavirus when he underwent tests on July 29. The doctor was in isolation for a month and conquered the deadly virus. Dr Narayana is now gearing up to resume to work after a few days. Speaking on his recovery, the doctor said that support from his family and colleagues instilled confidence in him and proper nutritional diet, medication and exercise helped to beat the virus.

"Besides medication, I monitored oxygen levels on the oximeter regularly and did steam inhalation daily. A 45-minute of exercise including brisk walk and Pranayama morning and evening had become part of my routine" he said.