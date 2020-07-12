Hyderabad: Downcast as students yet to hit books

Hyderabad: Due to Coronavirus concerns, the state governments across the country have temporarily shut down schools and colleges. And there is absolute uncertainty when education institutions will be allowed to reopen.

Even as some schools have taken to virtual classes and conducting e-classes, they are not insisting that the pupils purchase textbooks. As such, students and parents are in no rush to make any book purchases.

This is that time of the year when book stalls would be thronging with eager students and their parents to rush for textbooks and guides before the stocks would run out. There would be great demand for stationery items as well. Alas, the book stalls that have stocked up books in anticipation of doing a brisk business once the lockdown was lifted are wearing a deserted look.

Book markets such as Mahboob Chowk near Charminar and the Kothi, one of the major markets in the twin cities, which otherwise would teem with buyers of books are crestfallen these days.

"Earlier, the book stalls will have extra workers and would be busy with customers starting from the last week of May till July. But now this academic year no customers have been seen to ask for books. We have even reduced the staff in shops," said Mohammed Kaleemuddin, NUH Book Stall at Mahboob Chowk near Charminar.

Also, with various exams being either put off or scrapped, the shops which sourced examination study materials are hit hard. Normally, SSC and degree exams preparation would require study material, model papers, last minute question banks etc.

The stocks have piled up at the stories and are going a-begging. Apart from these, entrance exams like EAMCET, NEET, ICET, ECET have also been postponed and there is no information yet on their dates. Kaleemuddin wonders what to do with the leftover stocks.

The government printed new books for this academic year for classes from 6 to X and other classes and even supplied books to various stories. They all lie idle with the shops now. "The books will be printed during March and have been supplied. Now each shop in the market has thousands of books in stock.

They are eagerly waiting for the customers," said Mohammed Aleem, owner of Farooqui Book store. He said even the Madarsa (Islamic school) were also closed and there are no buyers for books.

At best, there are enquiries for multimedia gadgets for online classes being conducted by some major private schools.