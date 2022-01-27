Hyderabad: Drunk woman creates ruckus with car on road in Shamshabad

A woman in inebriated state created ruckus with her car on road here at Shamshabad in Hyderabad on Thursday and hit several people. Three people who were hit by the car suffered severe injuries and were sent to nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, the local people managed to stop the car following which an argument erupted between the woman and the people. The police rushed to the spot and arrested the woman and another person along with her and sent the two people to police station.

The police said that the people are found to have consumed alcohol after a breathe analyzer test. They also found liquor bottle in the car which was seized by the police. An investigation is underway.



