Hyderabad: Eatala Rajender, A Revanth Reddy enacting drama, says Padi Kaushik Reddy

Hyderabad : BRS MLC Padi Kaushik Reddy on Sunday alleged that both the BJP leader Eatala Rajender and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy were enacting dramas.

Addressing a press conference here at the BRSLP office here, Kaushik Reddy said that Revanth Reddy swore at Bhagyalakshmi temple stating that the BRS party did not give a single rupee. "I had earlier alleged that Rajender had given money to Revanth Reddy. Revanth, who had responded to Rajender's comments on Saturday... Why didn't he respond to my comments that day?" asked Kaushik Reddy alleging both Rajender and Revanth were the same.

The BRS leader asked whether it was not a fact that both these leaders had a deal in Huzurabad during the marriage of Vem Narender's son. Is it not true that the Rs 25 Crore money changed hands at Legend Restaurant? He asked Revanth Reddy to come for swearing in at Huzurabad Ellanthakunta Ram Temple? Eatala Rajender gave Rs 25 crore to Revanth Reddy in Huzurabad by-election, he alleged. Kaushik Reddy alleged that differences have come up between Revanth Reddy and Eatala Rajender hence these words have come out. There are internal conflicts among the leaders of the BJP party, he alleged.

Lashing out at Rajender, Kaushik Reddy said that Eatala was not the chairman of joining committee but of the brokers committee. Both these leaders are thinking themselves as CEOs of their respective parties.