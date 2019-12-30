Trending :
Hyderabad: ED to seek custody of former IMS director Devika Rani today

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) which booked a money laundering case against suspended Insurance Medical Services (IMS) Devika Rani will be filing a petition today seeking her custody.

The ED has collected all the evidence of the shell companies floated by Rani. Devika Rani is learned to have performed financial irregularities in purchasing medicines by colluding with Parma companies and creating shell companies and bogus accounts.

Earlier, the former IMS director and 20 others were arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for money laundering. Based on the list of her assets with the Anti-Corruption Bureau, the ED registered a case against Devika Rani.

The ED also has evidence of Rani investing a huge amount of money in foreign countries.

