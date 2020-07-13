Hyderabad: Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy joins 'Swachh Telangana'

Hyderabad: State Education minister Sabitha Indra Reddy has taken up 10 minutes at 10 am on Sundays with her grandson for Swachh Telangana on July 12 (Sunday) at her residence in Srinagar colony.

As a part of the initiative, the Minister along with her grandson and other officials, checked water stagnation in flower pots, abandoned plastic buckets and sumps, and sprayed disinfectants.

Sabitha appealed to the people to cooperate with their respective municipalities and municipal corporations to ensure that there are no seasonal diseases this monsoon, and also urged them to check for water stagnation and other waste surrounding their homes and clear those immediately.

She said she took this initiative to set an example for the citizens of the State and create awareness. CM K Chandrasekhar Rao has launched Palle Pragati in villages and Pattana Pragati in cities for Swachh Telangana she added.