Hyderabad: Elderly couple ends life fearing of infecting their grandchildren with coronavirus

Hyderabad: An elderly couple, on the suspicion of being infected with the virus, committed suicide by consuming pesticide. It is learned that the couple was scared of infecting with grandchildren. The incident took place on Saturday under Punjagutta police station limits.

Venkateshwar Naidu (65) and Venkata Lakshmi (60) were suffering from cough and fever for the past few days. Suspecting that they had been infected with coronavirus, the couple committed suicide when they were no one at home. A suicide note found with them said that they have taken the extreme step on the fear of infecting their grandchildren.

Their son Nagaraju who returned home in the afternoon time found their parents unconscious. He informed the police who rushed to the spot and shifted the bodies to Gandhi Hospital for autopsy. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

The couple, a native of Raj Nagar in Makthal of Mahbubnagar district were residing in Hyderabad. They are scared of infecting their grandchildren who visit them frequently.