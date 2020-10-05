Hyderabad: Election Commission to use ballot papers for GHMC elections

GHMC elections 2020: The state election commission (SEC) on Monday announced that the GHMC elections will be held with ballot papers. The decision has been taken considering the COVID-19 situation in the state.

The election commission said that they have taken the views of all parties into consideration and decided to hold the elections with ballot papers. "There are around 11 recognized parties in the state of which eight parties expressed their views. BJP has asked to hold the elections with VVPATs while the ruling party agreed to ballot papers," the election commission said.

With the EC's decision, the elections to 150 wards of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will be with ballot papers.

The election notification for GHMC elections is expected to release on November first or second week.

In January this week, the EC held elections to 120 municipalities, 10 municipal corporations and 12,000-gram panchayats with ballot papers due to the non-availability of VVPATs.