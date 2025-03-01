Hyderabad embraces spirit of Ramzan with reverence

As the sacred month of Ramzan dawns, Hyderabad transforms into a bustling hub of devotion, commerce, and festivity. The city,known for its rich cultural and religious heritage, embraces the spiritual essence of this Islamic month with fervor and dedication. From the shimmering lights of Charminar’s night bazaars to the solemn echoes of prayers in Mecca Masjid, every corner of Hyderabad radiates the true spirit of Ramzan.

In the lead-up to Ramzan, the city’s major markets witness a surge in ac-tivity. At Begum Bazar, traders are busy procuring large quantities of dates, a staple for breaking the fast. Hyderabad imports over ten tonnes of dates daily from Middle Eastern countries, ensuring that this essential item is in ample supply for the fasting populace.

Meanwhile, the iconic Charminar area comes alive as traders set up vi-brant stalls along the bustling stretch from Shahalibanda to Madina Building. With nearly 3,000 temporary stalls, the stretch metamorphoses into a thriving night bazaar, catering to thousands of eager shoppers. Ab-dul Raheem, a trader from Pathergatti, shares, “Shopping picks up grad-ually and peaks as Ramzan progresses, making it a crucial time for busi-nesses.” Many families opt to complete their festival shopping before Ramzan be-gins or within its first week.

This allows them to dedicate the rest of the month to prayers and spiritual reflection. Retailers across Hyderabad an-ticipate this shopping trend and stock their shelves, accordingly, ensuring a wide variety of goods for customers.

To accommodate the heightened activity during Ramzan, the state gov-ernment has instructed officials to take necessary measures to ensure a seamless experience for the city’s residents. Various departments, includ-ing electricity and water supply boards, have been mobilized to guaran-tee uninterrupted services.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has initiated road repair projects and sanitation drives around mosques to prevent any in-convenience to worshippers. The water board has also arranged for addi-tional tanker services to supply mosques with sufficient water during the holy month.

Meanwhile, police officials have devised elaborate security arrangements to maintain peace and order, ensuring that the city’s diverse communi-ties can observe Ramzan without disruption.

Ramzan is a time of increased spiritual devotion, and Hyderabad’s mosques are preparing to accommodate large congregations. At the his-toric Mecca Masjid, arrangements are in full swing to welcome worship-pers for the special ‘Taraweeh’ prayers, which commence on the first night of Ramzan. The mosque’s ablution tank has been cleaned, and temporary tents have been erected to manage the influx of devotees.

Abdul Qadeer Siddiqui, superintendent of Mecca Masjid, explains, “The ‘Namaz-e-Taraweeh’ will begin as soon as the new moon is sighted, marking the start of Ramzan. Each night, three chapters of the holy Quran will be recited during the prayers.” To lead these prayers, mosque committees have carefully selected Huffaz—those who have memorized the Quran.

No Ramzan in Hyderabad is complete without the beloved delicacy—Haleem. As the month begins, Haleem bhattis (traditional cooking set-ups) are being constructed near major hotels, signaling the start of the much-anticipated season for this high-protein dish.

However, the soaring cost of mutton has led to a significant price hike. Last year, a plate of Haleem was available for Rs 250 to Rs 300. This year, prices have surged to Rs 300 to Rs 350 per plate, making it a pricier in-dulgence for food lovers. Meanwhile, vendors specializing in chicken Haleem face uncertainty due to concerns over bird flu, leading some sellers to reconsider their offerings this season.

As Hyderabad welcomes Ramzan, the city comes alive with a unique blend of spirituality, tradition, and commerce. From bustling markets to peaceful mosques, from the aroma of Haleem to the echoes of Quranic recitations, every aspect of life in Hyderabad is touched by the sanctity of the holy month. With meticulous preparations in place and an atmos-phere of devotion prevailing, Hyderabad is all set to witness the radiant glow of Ramzan once again.