Hyderabad: Employee of private news channel ends life

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old employee working at a vernacular news channel committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence on Wednesday in Gandhi Nagar. According to police, the victim was working in a vernacular news channel and was staying in Gandhi Nagar along with her brother for the past two years.



However, she was also in a relationship with another employee of the same organisation.The victim's brother who filed a police complaint alleged that she was in depression since the boyfriend ditched her and didn't agree to marry her. They were in a live-in relationship for a few days but when the victim wanted to marry her boyfriend he refused and she took the extreme step.