Hyderabad: Employee of private news channel ends life
Highlights
Hyderabad: A 26-year-old employee working at a vernacular news channel committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence on Wednesday in Gandhi Nagar.
Hyderabad: A 26-year-old employee working at a vernacular news channel committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence on Wednesday in Gandhi Nagar. According to police, the victim was working in a vernacular news channel and was staying in Gandhi Nagar along with her brother for the past two years.
However, she was also in a relationship with another employee of the same organisation.The victim's brother who filed a police complaint alleged that she was in depression since the boyfriend ditched her and didn't agree to marry her. They were in a live-in relationship for a few days but when the victim wanted to marry her boyfriend he refused and she took the extreme step.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story