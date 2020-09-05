Hyderabad: Excise officials seize 327 kg of ganja worth of Rs 59 lakh

The Excise Department of Enforcement wing, Balanagar on Saturday took four people into custody for smuggling ganja from Visakapatnam to Gurugram. They seized 327 kg of ganja worth Rs 59.37 lakh.



The police said that three members obtained the ganja from Vishakapatnam and transporting it to Gurugram via Hyderabad through three transporting agencies. While three people of the gang were arrested, efforts are underway to nab three others of the gang involved in the racket. The police registered a case and launched an investigation.

On Friday, the excise officials seized 850 kg of ganja at Doultabad crossroads in Hatnoora mandal of Sangareddy district. The accused concealed the ganja packed in 425 packets under groundnut bags. The officials seized the contraband worth Rs 1.5 crore and a vehicle of Rs 4.5 lakh.

The excise officials said that the arrested, Jadhav Bansilal, a native of Cheelapally in Zaheerabad mandal procured the ganja from Andhra-Odisha border. He was caught during the vehicle check-up at Doultabad crossroads. Bansilal had also been arrested earlier in ganja peddling case. Excise Superintendents, Chandraiah, Gayathri and others were present.

Three weeks ago, the directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) had caught a vehicle at Hyderabad outskirts which is transporting ganja worth Rs 2 crore to Maharashtra from Visakhapatnam. The officials seized 1,050 kg of ganja and arrested a person.