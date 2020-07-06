Hyderabad: Floral tributes paid to Dr Syama Prasad

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP has paid rich tributes to the founder of Jana Sangh and today's BJP, Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee, on the occasion of his 119th birth anniversary.



Paying rich tributes to Dr Mukherjee at a simple function organised at the State BJP headquarters here on Monday, BJP Telangana chief, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that Dr Mukherjee's dedication and sacrifice to keep Kashmir as an integral part of India and his efforts for the unity and integrity of the country will always inspire the party cadre and leaders.

The Karimnagar MP said Dr Mukherjee's clarion call opposing "Two constitutions, Two Prime Ministers and Two Flags in the country," has remained an inspiration to the party all along. And, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has fulfilled the dream cherished by Dr Mukherjee by scrapping Article 370, which is a great tribute to the Jana Sangh founder, who had sacrificed his life for the unity and integrity of the country.

The Karimnagar MP said ideals and vision of Dr Mukherjee continue to inspire the BJP cadre and asked them to follow the footsteps of Dr Mukherjee. The BJP leader said that the BJP government at the Centre and party cadre are working to fulfil the same. And, he further asked the party workers to march forward without fear for the country and well being of the people irrespective of the hurdles that they might come across, to keep the nation above the self.

BJP State general secretary Chinta Samba Murthy, BJP State Core Committee member former MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, Beti Bachao- Beti Padhao, chairman G Vijayalaksh among other leaders who paid floral tributes to the portrait of Dr Mukherjee.