Hyderabad: Flying squad seize Rs 2.25 crore worth silk sarees
Hyderabad: The Quthbullapur constituency flying squad team raided a building at Bachupally and seized a large quantity of sarees.
On credible information, the team raided Panchavati Apartment and found a truck parked outside the building which they checked. On questioning the labourers, the team came to know about a huge stock of sarees kept in two flats of the building.
They seized 743 bags containing silk sarees from two different flats. The value of the material is worth Rs 2.25 crore. The officials seized the truck and the sarees. Further investigation is on. Two persons who were present at the site told the officials that they purchased the stock from Warangal. The police suspect that the sarees were meant for distribution to voters ahead of the elections.