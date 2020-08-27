Hyderabad: Four Covid-infected prisoners flee from Gandhi Hospital

Four prisoners who were admitted to Gandhi Hospital after testing positive for coronavirus escaped from the hospital on Thursday. Out of the four, two prisoners are in remand.

Going into details, the prisoners from Cherlapally central jail were admitted to Chest hospital in Erragadda with suspected symptoms of coronavirus. However, they were shifted to Gandhi Hospital after the results came positive.

It is learned that the prisoners informed the staff of going to the bathroom and escaped from the hospital. The hospital alerted the police who are verifying the CCTV footage. The police suspected that the prisoners might have hidden in other wards. Efforts are on to nab the prisoners.

In a similar case, two prisoners who were undergoing treatment for coronavirus infection fled from Gandhi Hospital. However, the police caught them within two days and shifted them to prison.

Two days ago, a prisoner who was admitted to Osmania General Hospital with coronavirus symptoms escaped from the hospital. The police nabbed him immediately from a nursing home in Ibrahimpatnam.