Hyderabad: Four from a family die in suicide pact

Hyderabad: Four persons from a family committed suicide by hanging at their residence in Almasguda under Meerpet police limits on Wednesday. The victims were identified as Suvarna Bai, Harish, Girish and Swapna.

According to police, the family committed suicide due to financial problems owing to lockdown. The deceased hailed from Vikarabad and were working as daily wage labourers in the city.

"We are yet to conclude whether they have really committed suicide or it was a murder, as everyone was found to be hanging. We have also recovered a suicide note from the scene of offence and it was mentioned that, they are committing suicide due to financial constraints. The bodies have been sent to post mortem and once the PME report is declared, we will proceed with further investigation," LB Nagar DCP Sunpreet Singh said.