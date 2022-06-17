Hyderabad gangrape case: All accused apply for bail

Hyderabad: In a recent development in Hyderabad minor gangrape case, all the five accused in the case have moved bail petitions before the court. It is to mention here that four minors and a lone adult accused were nabbed for the gangrape of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills on May 28, while another minor was arrested for molestation.

According to the police, all the accused confessed to the crime during the interrogation.

The five minors and the adult accused moved bail petitions before the Juvenile Justice Board and Criminal Court in Nampally on Wednesday. The cops received the notices about the bail petitions from the court and the matter was posted for Monday.

The police are also going to counter the bail pleas of the accused including children in conflict with the law (CCL) and conduct an identification (ID) Parade of the accused. The identification parade will pave way for the charge sheet.

An official said that "We have already moved petitions to conduct ID Parade for all accused and collect their blood sample. We are trying to get forensic analysis of evidence, including cell phone data and DNA analysis, to file charge sheet quickly."